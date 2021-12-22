We present the achievements of our Medicine and Ethics Journal

Year after year the research publication of the Faculty of Bioethics reports greater scope and interest among readers.

Year after year, the Medicine and Ethics Journal of our Faculty of Bioethics has had greater scope and interest among our readers. In 2021, more than 1,000 downloads of our articles were registered, and only in the period from November 12 to 18 there have been more than 450.

The visualization of content has also grown exponentially with more than 25,933 views and 2,106 new users of the publication, this thanks to the increase in the quality of our content by the authors.

Among the most outstanding articles of the year 2021 are:

• Dr. Erika Benítez Camacho with her article “Suicide: The Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health” with 474 downloads.

• Dr. Jesús Heraclio Del Río Martínez and teacher Diana Cecilia Del Río Valdés with their article “Ethics and inappropriate conduct in the practice of research” with 378 downloads.

• Dr. Yael Zonenzsain Laiter with her article “Vaccines against COVID-19: two ethical dilemmas to consider” with 302 downloads.

Regarding the publication processes, the acceptance rate of articles in the Medicine and Ethics Journal, taking the year 2021 as a reference, is 60% and the rejection rate is 40%. Of these articles before the review, 26% were rejected due to lack of documentation and data required for publication, in addition to not meeting editorial criteria, and the other 14% were rejected after the review.

The average response time for authors is approximately 16 days, which represents a point in our favor, since in many other scientific and indexed journals the response time is one and a half to three months, which facilitates the compliance with the launch dates of the established numbers.

With this breakthrough we congratulate all those involved in the process and invite those who are not yet inside to be part of the Medicine and Ethics Journal through the form that appears in the following link: https://docs.google.com / forms / d / e / 1FAIpQLSdKccmZOwaLLfvO2TVYBLF_rjwhGqtZnCCHeqIKW2hKkc-TLQ / viewform