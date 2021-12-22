Watch Kris Jenner decorate her elegant and fascinating Christmas home

Kris Jenner turns her home into a true Christmas paradise. AD witnesses how floral designer Jeff Leatham and his team of professionals placed more than 10,000 lights and huge white, red and candy-shaped spheres to adorn the Christmas tree, where a 1.30-meter bear brought from Paris becomes the true protagonist. The living room of the Kardashian mom’s house couldn’t be more welcoming, reindeer and garlands everywhere. The dining room is officially ready for the holiday season, Scottish tableware, silverware, checkered tablecloths, flower arrangements and Christofle eggs add a glamorous touch to the celebration. Don’t forget to subscribe to AD Mexico and Latin America for more content: https: //www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQp … Share! ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST Architectural Digest is the international authority on design, interior design and architecture. It is the style guide where experts and lovers of the creative world witness, before anyone else, the trends, houses, places, objects and the hottest works of art of the moment. Exclusive, fresh and vibrant, this is the AD universe.