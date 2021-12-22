Viñas would leave for Jonathan Dos Santos to arrive at América

The Eagles of America have the challenge of returning to the highest places in Mexican soccer. The payroll? They have that. The technician? It seems to be the one; It is not a small thing to have a person who has already directed the

Real Madrid

. The fan of the azulcrema team lives on two things: titles and great signings.

The arrival of Jonathan Dos Santos a Coapa is a possibility that has been handled in recent months, since the LA Galaxy decided not to count on the Mexican anymore. Although there are already variants in the American midfield such as Pedro Aquino, Fernando Madrigal or Santiago Naveda, Solari would seek to give more experience to this area of ​​the pitch with a player like ‘Jona’, who has played in the old continent and has also been considered in the Aztec National Team in different processes.

Viñas would release the foreigner position for ‘Jona’ to arrive

One of the complications for the minor of ‘Los Dos Santos’ to wear the colors of ‘Ame’ is that, despite being Mexican, he occupies a foreign place. As established in the regulations of the Liga BBVA MX, a player must enter this list if he had no prior registration in the local league before the age of 18.

The Uruguayan forward has not had the desired minutes with Solari, presenting a loss of play for the same.

‘Jona’ was trained in the subsidiaries of the Futbol Club Barcelona in ‘La Masía’. The Catalan coach, Pep Guardiola, was the one who trusted the Mexican. The teams in which the 31-year-old footballer has played are the Villarreal (Spain) and his last team was the Los Angeles team of the Galaxy. In addition, his background in the National Team of Mexico gives him a plus; Juan Carlos Osorio considered him on the 23-player roster for the

world Cup

Russia 2018. In addition, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has confidence in him, constantly getting to know the tricolor team.

The current value of Jonathan Dos Santos’ letter is $ 1.10 million, according to the site. transfermarkt.