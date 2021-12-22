Vin Diesel talks about his relationship with Dwayne Johnson: Are you still angry?

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson They have not gotten along particularly well since they met in the saga ‘Fast and Furious’. This is what is discussed behind the scenes in Hollywood and the first wanted to talk about this situation in an interview with USA Today. According to Diesel, the reality is slightly away from these comments and rumors.

In fact, the actor has maintained that there is a special connection between them. “I think people don’t realize how close we are, albeit in a strange way. I think there are things that are sometimes exaggerated. I don’t think it was their intention,” he said.

Two roosters in the same pen is a difficult situation to manage and this is what happened, according to his words, in the film: “I know you appreciate how hard I have worked in this franchise. In my house it is to Dwayne. It is not easy being an alpha, as there were two alphas. Sometimes being an alpha is a headache. “

Thus was born the enmity between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

The Rock wrote a message on social media in 2016, which I later deleted. The text reads as follows: “Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. Those who do not are too cowardly to do anything about it.”

At the time, these words surprised fans of the franchise, showing that the relationship between two of the giants of the big screen was not the best. However, all this seems to have dissipated and there is currently a cordial and respectful atmosphere between them.