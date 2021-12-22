Video of Marc Anthony with his jaw moving weird

Marc Anthony He is on a tour of several cities of the State United States and Europe to woo his fans with his performances.

The Puerto Rican went viral on social networks for one of those presentations, where the artist is seen making strange faces with his face. That made the people at the concert divert their attention and start talking about the singer’s gestures.

In the recording that circulates in networks, the artist is seen singing, but in a sudden moment his jaw seems to lose control, which is evidenced by strange movements.

These gestures caused all kinds of comments from Internet usersSome wondered what was happening to the artist and others claimed that he is following in the footsteps of Héctor Lavoe.

“What happened?; It is sad to see him like this, a great talent is fading; I thought it was Don Ramón; Is he really? It looks very different; he is following in the footsteps of his idol Héctor Lavoe; wow, unrecognizable; the years came upon him ”. These were some of the comments that circulated on networks after the recording was made visible.

In addition, they made mocking comments about the strange movement of his jaw: “That Marc Anthony has so much flow that even his jaw dances”Said a netizen.

The physical appearance of the singer has been commented on social networks alreadySome wonder if the artist is suffering from a diseaseas it looks very thin.