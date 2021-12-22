Víctor Guzmán, near Coapa in Renato’s operation

Victor Guzman, central defender of Xolos from Tijuana, could reach the America since it would enter as part of the negotiation for Renato Ibarra, who is about to be announced as a new member of the Pack.

RECORD could have known that, after the pass fell from Israel Reyes from Puebla at Eagles, in Coapa they continued with the search for a Mexican central and Guzman would be the chosen one.

RenatoIt is even already in Tijuana fine-tuning the last details of his contract to put on the frontier team’s shirt.

The Mexican defender was one of the most recurrent players in the Xolaje team last season, since he played 14 games, of which, in 13 he started and accumulated 1,162 minutes, which is why he has aroused the interest of the coaching staff. cream blue.

The arrival of the youth squad from Xolos would strengthen the Americanist rear, same that the previous tournament was one of the best of the championship, because if his pass was made, it would generate greater competition among the team’s central centers, where there is a majority of foreign presence with Bruno Valdes, Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastian Cáceres.

In recent years, the kennel club has also become a supplier of footballers for the Azulcrema entity, since players who have become references with the Eagles, like Guido Rodríguez, Darius Benedetto, Pablo Aguilar and Henry Martín.

America continues on vacation this winter break; However, the board of directors continues to work on strengthening the team for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, in which they will seek revenge after they were left empty-handed in 2021 despite the good work done by Santiago Solari.

