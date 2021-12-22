Very generous! Tom Holland and Zendaya spend the day with the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack

U.S-. The cast of Spider-man welcomed a new hero on set, Bridger walker, a 6-year-old boy who made headlines last year after saving his little sister from a dog attack. Thanks to his great act, the young man was able to fulfill one of his dreams and witness the magic of Hollywood when he spent a whole day with Tom holland, Zendaya and other members of the film.

“A big thank you to Tom, Harry, Zendaya and the entire Marvel / Sony cast and crew for this dream adventure come true. I was a little concerned that once the curtain was drawn the magic of the movies would be lost to the kids. Quite the contrary! Our children felt like stars. They don’t just act like friendly neighborhood heroes, that’s who they really are, ”the boy’s father shared in Instagram.

In a video posted on Youtube for the little boy’s family, fans were able to see Tom holland already Zendaya while they taught Bridger the pose of Spider-man. Later, the brave boy also had the opportunity to replace the actress when the actor carried him on one of his “web-swings.” In addition, the young man was able to experience all the fun with his own Spider-Man mask.

“The expression on the children’s faces was priceless as we circled the blue screen to see Tom. It was emotional to see him greet the children as if he was the one who was supposed to be excited, and not the other way around. Zendaya reached out to my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me, to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy, ”added the father.

Walker It made headlines when she sacrificed her tiny body to protect her younger sister from being mutilated by a German shepherd. The boy needed 90 stitches and various other procedures to repair his shattered face. After the brutal attack, he recalled the episode and said that “if anyone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After his brave act, Holland promised to invite him to the set of Spider-man.