Uncharted becomes “reality” from the hand of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and PlayStation invites you to see the Live Action

UnchartedNaughty Dog’s popular exploration and adventure video game franchise finally makes the leap to the big screen and you can join Drake in these new and unfamiliar terrain.

In alliance with Sony Pictures, PlayStation makes official a promotion that will allow you to attend the cinema to a function of the film in the purchase of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PlayStation Store.

How to win tickets to see Uncharted thanks to PlayStation?

To participate, you must buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection between December 7, 2021 08:00 am (UTC-6) and February 3, 2022, 01:59 am (UTC-6); Once your purchase is made, you will receive a special code to exchange it for a ticket (individual) to see it in the participating Cinemex México complexes, in a traditional room and valid from Monday to Sunday.

Fortune favors the bold, so don’t miss out on this chance to relive the adventures of Nathan Drake and be part of his new exploits in cinematic format. Uncharted: Off the Map opens exclusively in theaters on February 10 and stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Terms and Conditions

Participants will receive an interchangeable code number valid for only 1 (one) 2D general entry to the film Uncharted in any regular auditorium (traditional screen) at the Cinemex box office in Mexico. Valid from Monday to Sunday. The ticket is subject to the availability of the room where the film is played. Check the billboard on the Cinemex website to see if there are changes in the dates and times of the exhibition.

Available only to Mexican residents. This film has not been rated by the Mexican Film Authorities (RTC) and all entrants must agree that admission to the theater is subject to age restriction or recommendation based on such rating. Limit 1 per PSN ™ account. It is allowed to deliver the promotional code to redeem tickets from the email provided in the PSN ™ account until at least February 9, 2022 at 01:59 am (UTC-6). Full terms here.

With information from PlayStation LATAM