“Ultimate Zoom Party”: Elton John Parties With Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran And More

U.S-. To celebrate the “end” of the pandemic, Elton John held a party through Zoom in which he celebrated with all the stars who accompanied him in his latest project. The artist made a joint video call with all his collaborators from The Lockdown Sessions, his album made entirely during the pandemic, which came out on October 22.

The video call that Elton John Title Ultimate Zoom Party featured guest appearances from artists such as Lil Nas X, Stevie wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Stevie nicks, Brandi carlile, Eddie veder, Nicki minaj and more. Once the call started, the stars began to introduce themselves and greeted the singer one by one. Some even got hiccups on their nerves.

When all the artists finally calmed down and order reigned in the hall Zoom, Elton John began with his speech of welcome and thanks. “Well, it was finally released, can you believe it? It has been incredible to work with all of you “, said the artist before all the guests thanked him for having the opportunity to participate in his album. The Lockdown Sessions.

The only person who did not show up on the call Zoom and who also participated in the album was Ed Sheeran. However, once everyone said their goodbyes, the artist quickly ran after John and said, “Did I miss it?” “It’s supposed to be on Zoom and now you’re here,” the host replied grumpily. “But now that I’m here, I suppose I could squeeze you, as is my wish,” replied the British while hugging him.

The Lockdown Sessions is a collection of songs that John recorded during quarantine. “I ended up with a selection of really interesting and diverse things that were completely different from anything I am known for, things that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory,” the artist wrote at the time in his Instagram.