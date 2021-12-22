Tuzos de Pachuca: Matías Tissera could reach the Mx League

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Pachuca seeks to continue strengthening for the Scream Mexico C22 and offer for the Argentine Matías Tissera.

Tuzos de Pachuca has made the offer for Matías Tissera, current player of Platense in soccer in Argentina; the Hidalgo team has offered a four-year contract.

In Argentine soccer, Matías Tissera He has also played with Newell’s, Quilmes and Independiente Rivadavia.

In the last six months, Tissera has scored 14 goals in 21 games with Platense.

For the next tournament, Tuzos has announced the arrivals of Geisson Perea, from Atlético Nacional, and the coach Guillermo Almada, who was removed from Santos.

