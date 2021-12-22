Tornadoes and lightning could be the next thing to come to Fortnite

Much is said about what could bring us in Fortnite for the next year 2022. And it is that this time it’s about nothing more and nothing less than a weather-related update. Especially with lightning and tornadoes.

As for lightning, there is not much information, although it is speculated that they could throw you into the air and not cause you fall damage. It is also said that if it hits you, it could give you benefits, such as having a higher movement speed for a certain time.





Now, with tornadoes, we do have much more knowledge about how they will act and how they will affect games.

The Tornadoes will take around 25 minutes to form and last an average of 8 minutes. Players will be able to throw objects into the tornado to make them fly away. There will only be one type of tornado for now, and it is believed that there will only be one tornado at a time in each game.

Players will also be able to get into the tornado, they will only have to use the hang glider to glide into the tornado and be propelled upward, so they could be useful to gain height in a very short time and advance long distances in a matter of seconds.

All these weather elements will affect the environment as well. Lightning can smash cars and trees, setting them on fire. And the tornado can take all kinds of vehicles and objects with it and launch it to other places on the map.

For now, there is not much more information. These new items are rumored to be arriving in the next v19.10 update. So we would have to wait until the beginning of 2022 to be able to make use of these new elements.