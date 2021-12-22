Top Gun producer revealed how Tom Cruise agreed to participate in the film

After its premiere in May 1986, Top gun became an almost immediate box office success, with an estimated global gross of more than $ 350 million. In addition to the shocking aerial sequences that immersed the audience in the action from inside the aircraft, the success of the film was due to the cast of young rising stars that it headlined. Tom cruise.

The actor, who was 24 years old at the time, found his springboard to fame in the role of Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, but was initially hesitant about taking part in the film.. This was revealed by the producer Jerry bruckheimer in an interview he had with Variety on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the film, which will have a relaunch in theaters in the United States, anticipating the premiere of its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, on November 18. During the dialogue, Bruckheimer detailed some peculiarities of the project that involved the US Navy and the reasons that led Cruise to finally accept the role.

First, the producer dismissed rumors about an alleged roster of big-name actors who had initially been considered for the lead role, which includes Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Tom Hanks, Matthew Broderick, and Matthew Modine. “It was always Tom. Once we finished the script, he was the only actor we talked to, “he said. But despite the conviction of the production team, it was not easy for them to convince Cruise to join the project. “We loved Tom after seeing Risk business (1983), but he was going around a lot ”, he recalled.

Then Broderick recounted the event that aroused the actor’s enthusiasm: “We arranged for him to fly with the Blue Angels at the naval base of the Navy in El Centro, California. He arrived on his motorcycle and had just finished filming a movie with Ridley Scott, Legend (1985), and had long hair tied with a ponytail. [Los pilotos] They looked at him and thought, ‘Let’s take this hippie for a ride.’ They put him in an F-14, flipped the plane and did all kinds of stunts, to make sure he never got into the cockpit again”, He counted. “But the opposite happened. As soon as he landed, he went to get a phone, called me and said: ‘Jerry, I’m going to make the movie. I love it’“He continued, adding that Cruise would end up becoming” a great aviator, “being able to maneuver” virtually any aircraft in production. “

Tom Cruise as “Maverick” in Top Gun Archive

On the other hand, the producer was consulted about the role played by the Navy in the film. “We wanted it to be real. We had to put the actors on real planes with real pilots and we needed them to spend time with them to see what it was all about.”, He explained, before pointing out that a high-ranking officer did not look favorably on those plans: “At first, the admiral at the base where we filmed didn’t like the idea. He was worried that something would go wrong and that it would be a black mark on his career. “

That complication led Bruckheimer and Cruise to Washington to meet with the responsible Navy official who was part of the government of then-President Ronald Reagan, who immediately understood the positive impact that a Hollywood success could have on the force. “From that moment the floodgates were opened, but we still had to deal with the Navy lawyers about the weight change that was supposed to place a camera on a wing or in the cockpit,” recalled the producer, who then compared the obstacles that they had to overcome at that time with the ease with which the sequel was made: “In the new movie […] everything was totally different because after it came out Top gun, enlistments are up 500%. They understood that this is a great recruiting tool, so they helped us even more and committed to the filming process as collaborators. “

While I trusted that Top gun had lived up to expectations, Bruckheimer confessed that there was an event that led him to fear that he would not be well received by the public. “We had a preview in Houston. The audience was speechless and we felt that we had a failure on our hands, “he acknowledged. However, despite the lack of laughter or shouts of enthusiasm from the room, viewers who were present that night rated the film highly. “What we had not thought is that this happened two days later of [trágico accidente] from the Challenger shuttle and that, since we were in Houston, many of those people had friends and family who were involved, ”he explained.

Finally, the producer said he did not agree with the assessment of Quentin Tarantino, who maintains that the film is “homoerotic”. “Those pilots, when you see them, they are very handsome guys. They don’t have nicknames like ‘Hollywood’ or ‘Maverick’ for a reason. It’s something real and [el director] Tony [Scott] captured it. These guys are laid back and confident, with excellent visual-motor coordination, otherwise they wouldn’t be pilots. top gun. Tony understood her essence and her love for life. This is Tom. He is a striking, intelligent and very dedicated actor“, Hill.

Directed by Joseph Kosinki, Top Gun: Maverick It will premiere in the United States on November 18. In addition to Cruise’s return to the leading role, they complete the cast Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Lyliana Wray.