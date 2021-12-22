Top 5 Comic Book-Inspired Movies to Watch Right Now

Comics-inspired movies released in recent years have become a cultural phenomenon. These movies also form a profitable, multi-billion dollar entertainment industry thanks to DC and Marvel, who have brought popular comic book superheroes into the mainstream movie industry.

It goes without saying that movies inspired by comic book superheroes are among the most popular film genres. In 2019 alone, revenue from comic book-inspired movies released in the United States exceeded $ 3.1 billion, according to this Statista report.

Comics have also inspired many top-notch online slots available in the thriving Canadian casino and other global iGaming markets. Some of them are Fantastic Four, Sub-Mariner, The Punisher , The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor Y Wolverine.

Next, we will take a look at the five best movies inspired by comics that you can see right away:

one. The Avengers (2012)

When talking about the best movies inspired by comics, we have to mention The Avengers, premiered in 2012. The Avengers It is based on the comic Avengers by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, published September 1963.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios, directed by the great Joss Whedon and produced by Kevin Feige. It stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.

Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, and Chris Hemsworth also appear in the film. Similar to the comic that inspired the film, the most powerful heroes led by Tony Stark band together to stop Loki and his allies from destroying the world.

two. Iron Man (2008)

Hombre de Hierro, Released in 2008, it is another excellent superhero movie. It is based on the comic Iron Man by Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber, Stan Lee, and Don Heck which was also published in 1963.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Avi Arad, who work for Marvel Studios. Paramount Pictures distributes the film. Iron Man stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Terrence Howard as Rhodey, Jeff Bridges as Obadiah Stane, and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

Hombre de Hierro It raised more than $ 318 million in the United States and more than $ 266 million worldwide, according to this financial report. As in The Avengers, Tony Stark and his team fight against the forces of evil.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

TheDark Knight it also hit theaters in 2008. The film was co-written, produced and directed by Christopher Nolan. It is based on the fictional character Batman that appears in the DC Comics books.

The film stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, Michael Cane as Alfred, and Heath Ledger as the Joker. In the film, Batman and the people of Gotham fight injustice and enemies led by the Joker, who Cause chaos and havoc in the small town.

Four. The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

TheTintin Adventures , from 2011, is another remarkable film. It is based on the comic of the same title published by Georges Remi in 1929.

The film was produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Peter Jackson, and Steven Spielberg. In the film, Jamie Bell voices the main character, Tintin, while Andy Serkis voices Captain Haddock. The rest of the film’s team includes Simon Pegg, Daniel Craig, Gad Elmaleh, Nick Frost, and Daniel Mays.

Similar to the comic that inspired the film, Captain Haddock and Tinting embark on a sailing adventure in search of a long-lost ship that was inhabited by Haddock’s ancestors.

5. The mask (1994)

The last one on this list is The mask, released in 1994. This comedy film, produced by Bob Engelman and directed by Chuck Russell, is inspired by the comic The Mask published by Dark Horse Comics in 1991.

The film stars Jim Carey as Stanley Ipkiss, Cameron Diaz as Tina Carlyle, Peter Riegert as Mitch Kellaway, Peter Green as Dorian, and Amy Yasbeck as Peggy Brandt. The adventure begins when Stanley finds a mysterious mask that transforms him into a superhero.