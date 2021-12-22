Tom Holland, the boy who was bullied at school and is now Spiderman

Tom holland at 23 she has become a mega star worldwide, an age when most actors are barely in acting school.

Holland was criticized for practicing ballet at the time of their breaks. “How did ballet people believed they were gay. So what if I am? I’m not gay, but what does it matter. For me to do ballet it was an opportunity to spend two hours a day in a studio with 30 girls in tights. “

From the age of five or six he entered a dance academy. “I think Tom always had the potential to be a mega star“, says in an email to El País, Lynne Page, the director of that school.

The director had collaborated on the choreography of Billy Elliot, the movie about a boy in a dance class. It was one of the most popular movies of 2000.

Holland debuted on stage as a friend of the protagonist. By then it was 2008, Marvel had already shot three movies of Spiderman with Tobey Maguire.

At 14 he made his debut in The impossible by Juan Antonio Bayona, along with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

After that, not a single piece of paper came out. His mother sent him to study the carpenter’s trade. Something already in the family, while something arrived for him.

At 15 he was already a mature teenager. When he returned to school, he trained at recess, which led to bullying from his classmates.

“From 14 to 17 it was tough.” As he tells it, he had everything to be messed with. On top she danced in leotards, which caused greater bullying by his peers.

THE RETURN TO MOVIE THEATER

Become Spiderman It was a long process, he sent two recordings of himself and then two more. Then a test in Los Angeles with Queen Midas of Marvel characters, the director of casting Sarah Finn. And finally, a camera test in the studio with Robert Downey Jr. Six candidates got there. “There is one person in my career that I have always encountered in tests of casting and that it has always won me. It was there. I thought: ‘No, by God, here he is again, he’s going to take it away.’

When Civil Dar recorded he thought he was going to be fired. But it was not like that.

With Spider-Man: homecoming launched his own series in 2017. Afterwards, Avengers: infinity war, Avengers: endgame and the new Spider-Man: far from home. “If you want me to shoot ten of these movies, I make them. I love doing them. I think I can keep playing this character until I am young. As long as they love me, I will be happy to carry the flag until I pass it on to the next boy. hopefully whoever plays it. “

Account in interview with The country that his family has helped him keep his feet on the ground. “They have taught me that you work to live, you don’t work to work,” he says, convinced.