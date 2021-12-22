Tom Holland keeps his promise to the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack

Tom Holland recently celebrated a real-life superhero on the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In July 2020, Bridger Walker, who was only 6 years old at the time, saved his little sister from a dog attack outside their home in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was mutilated by the dog and operated on, which required more than 90 points. When asked by his father, Robert Walker, why he jumped between his little sister and the animal, Bridger allegedly told him, “If anyone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

At the time, Bridger’s family mentioned that he is an Avengers fan, prompting actors in the franchise, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans, to praise his bravery. Holland offered to bring him to the set of “Spider-Man.”

Robert Walker posted on Instagram over the weekend that Holland had kept that promise, inviting Bridger and his family to the set.

“When we first got to the set, I was a little concerned that once the curtain was down, the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” Walker wrote. “The opposite was true!”

He said Bridger even got the chance to “swing on the net with his hero” and thanked Holland, his co-star Zendaya and the entire cast and crew who were “willing to stop a very busy day of filming to make me smile. small”. He added that the entire cast and crew of the film “made our children feel like stars.”