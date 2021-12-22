Tom Holland keeps his promise to the boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack

macamilarincon

(CNN) –– Tom Holland is a man of his word.

The actor promised a boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020 that he could visit the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and he kept it.

Bridger Walker was only 6 years old when he jumped in to defend his 4-year-old sister. The children were playing outside their Wyoming home when a German Shepherd mix lunged at Walker’s sister and he intervened. The boy later had a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, his family reported in a statement to CNN after the incident.

Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Holland messaged Walker both on social media and privately, praising him for his bravery. Holland invited him to throw some cobwebs in real life.

Walker’s father shared images and a video of the set visit. In one post, Walker is seen doing a stunt with Tom Holland, who is dressed in his Spider-Man suit.

