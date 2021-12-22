Tom Holland believed Pete Davidson was dating Kris Jenner

Tom Holland confesses a shameful anecdote with Zendaya during the filming of the new movie ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

It seems that the (hypothetical, because remember that they have not confirmed anything) relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian it is already credited by many ‘celebs’. Miley Cyrus recently dedicated a cover of the song ‘It should have been me’ to Pete on Jimmy Fallon’s show, suggesting that she should be the person Pete should be dating. . And now, it has been Tom Holland who has referred to them, although making a * small * mistake: has confused Kris Jenner with Kim Kardashian. So so.

The thing is that in an interview with Buzzfeed during the promotion of his new movie ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, Tom, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon They were asked about the horoscopes of famous people. Tom read the question: “Can you guess the zodiac sign that these ‘celebrities’ share?”, While looking at some photos of Kris Jenner and Pete Davidson (both Scorpios, by the way).

Tom confusing Pete and Kris. Youtube

Then Tom asked, “Aren’t they dating now?” Zendaya and Jacob corrected him in disbelief, laughing: “No, that’s her mother” (referring to Kim), and the reaction is hideous. By the way, look at the complicity between Tom and Zendaya, uuuuh. How does she say to him: “You’re an idiot”, laughing? It’s that maximum ‘shipping’, huh.

