Tom Hanks and Tina Fey SNL Govt-Striken Final 2021

30 was the situation in Rox Studio 8H A fluid full of uncertainty.

Saturday at 3 pm, The New York stanceT reported that there was some kind of government explosion between them. Live broadcast on Saturday night, With “A Set Insider” Says “Four actors tested positive for the corona virus, and ‘three’ were called because now they are ‘afraid’ to come to the NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly show was filmed. skits in Midtown.

SNL Then Announced The sketch comedy show is running “with a limited cast and crew” due to “no live viewers” and the destruction of New York City by the Omigran variant, resulting in a record number of daily COVID cases (compared to 9,822, approximately 900 cases a day in early November).

If that’s not enough, musical dinner guest Charlie XCX Wrote They told him at 3pm, when Mail The story ran: his “section of the program could not advance for the safety of all” and should be canceled.

All of this begs the question: isn’t Lorne Michaels 77 years old who still oversees all aspects of the show? Don’t we have to safeguard and secure it with our newly crowned Exotic Man Paul Root? Is not responsible SNL Will it all happen? However, they were stubborn.

The final episode of 2021 season 47 began with a pre-recorded monologue from Tom Hanks, who took the stage tapping his club smoking jacket five times, the first person to host a club started by Hanks. SNL Five times.

Thank you, I’m Tom Hanks. Thank you, the survivors, ”he began. «Tonight, all Live on saturday night We plan to host our big Christmas event and add a new member to our Five-Timers Club, but Kovit arrived earlier this year. So for the sake of safety, we had no spectators and sent our cast and most of our crew home. But I came here from California. If you’ve thought I’d fly 3,000 miles and never appear on TV, you’re getting something else!

He then Tina brought out Faye, another member of the Five-Timers Club. “You know, I started the Five-Timers Club,” Hanks offered, to which Faye replied, “Oh, how did you start Govit?”

The two later enlisted Root in the Five-Timers Club with the help of SNL’s oldest actor, Kenan Thompson.

“Look at that, it’s beautiful!” Screamed the root of the smoking jacket.

Then came a video message from Steve Martin, who mistakenly identified Root as Hanks. Only murders in the building Co-star Martin Short only wanted to be a director three times, followed by some old-fashioned sketches “shot at the beginning of the week.”

So it seems SNL It all happened. More or less.

