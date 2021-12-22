Tom Cruise will stay in one of Winston Churchill’s war rooms

Although the filming in England of “ Mission Impossible 7 “has given many headaches to Tom cruise , between coronavirus outbreaks within the team and the consequent restrictions that had to be imposed to avoid major problems, the truth is that the Hollywood star will return to England sooner rather than later to begin preparations for the eighth installment of the saga .

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, on his next stay in the country the interpreter will not only stay in his brand-new mansion in the county of Buckinghamshire, since Cruise has also rented a luxurious apartment located in the heart of the British capital. It is not just any apartment block, but one that encapsulates one of the most epic and patriotic episodes of the many that populate the collective imagination of the United Kingdom.

As the same medium has explained, the building is located in the middle of Whitehall, the area that concentrates some of the most important seats of political power, and at the time it belonged to the complex that houses the so-called “War Rooms” of Sir Winston churchill, one of the branches of the Imperial War Museum. It is, therefore, one of the rooms where the then British Prime Minister lived and worked underground during World War II.

“They’ve turned that part into some amazing flats, very sophisticated and in the heart of Whitehall. Tom needed to find an accommodation in central London for next year as he will be shooting a lot here, avoiding having to come and go from His house. As soon as he saw that the old offices of Winston Churchill were on the market, he was very excited and was captivated, “revealed a source in conversation with the newspaper.

