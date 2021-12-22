Today’s free game revealed on the Epic Games Store

The surprises of the Epic Games Store are not hidden for too long, yesterday morning we already gave you a preview of the free game that they would give us in the afternoon and now we can give you a preview of the one they will give today. At the moment, this new free game will not be available until today at 17:00 (local time) until then you can still download completely free the game now available, which is nothing more and nothing less than the great, Second Extincion.

We remind you that these promotions do not last a week like the normal ones, these free games are only available for a limited time, we will only have 24 hours to download them and once that time has passed we will no longer be able to add them to our library. If you also play on Xbox, we remind you that you have the Christmas offers in the Xbox store, where you can find games and content for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with up to 80% discount on their original price, You can check all the offers through the following link.

New game for free today on the Epic Games Store