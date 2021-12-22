Today’s Free Fire Codes December 22, 2021; all free rewards

There is little left for the year 2021 to come to an end, but before the bells of 2022 there is still much to do and many rewards for canejar. Free Fire, the game free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) from Garena, offers free codes every day on iOS and Android. The free reward codes for today Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Also remember that the collaboration with J Balvin is on the horizon and that New Era is now available.

Before you get closer all Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, December 22, 2021, we provide these tutorials: how to know what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots or how to make your nick invisible. We also show you how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to customize the name as we want.

The new one weekly agenda It is now available and draws its roadmap for the last days of December. All the news can be enjoyed from December 22 to 28, as we detail in this news.

Free Fire: reward codes for today, December 22, 2021

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. Players can also download it at no additional cost by following this simple procedure.

