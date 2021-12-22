Today’s Free Fire Codes December 21, 2021; all free rewards

After the launch of Nueva Era and the confirmation of the date on which the collaboration with J Balvin will begin, Garena has continued to launch the free reward codes for Free Fire, the fashionable battle royale. This production, available natively on iOS and Android, allows you to obtain free objects every day. All the codes are now available for today, Tuesday, December 21, in Europe, the United States and Latin America. Run, they only last 24 hours!

Before we provide you all Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, December 21, 2021, we share with you these tutorials: how to know what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots or how to make your nick invisible. We also show you how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to customize the name to our liking.

The weekly agenda it remains in force and will continue until the next one is announced this December 21.

Free Fire: reward codes for today, December 14, 2021

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Dec 21, 2021

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FF11HHGCGK3Br)

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

You can find Free Fire for free in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. Players can also download it for free by following this simple procedure.

Source | Prepare Exams