Today they pay pension and Christmas bonus

This November 1, pensioners and pensioners of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) will receive their annual bonus payment, which is equivalent to one month’s payment, which will be added to the normal payment of the pension that corresponds to the month of November.

More than 4 million pensioners from the IMSS will receive this benefit. As you know, whenever the money “falls” many people come from the first hours to make the withdrawal, which generates a high concentration of people, both at ATMs and at bank windows.

The advice of the Mexican Institute of Social Security is that, if you are able, do not make the withdrawal on the first day of payment, to avoid the risks of contagion of covid-19. It is even recommended that if you are going to make purchases, such as the pantry, you pay with your card and withdraw the cash you need directly from the cash register.

Remember also that in times of the Christmas bonus, it is when there are usually more cases of theft. For this reason, if you go to an ATM, you should do so taking your precautions. Avoid going to ATMs that are lonely and it is best to go with the company of a trusted person.

According to the IMSS Law, those who have the right to receive the Christmas bonus from the Institute are pensioners and pensioners due to unemployment in advanced age or old age under the protection of the Social Security Law in force until June 30, 1997 .