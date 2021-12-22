Tobey Maguire ripped off various Hollywood stars?

A book states that Tobey Maguire led a series of underground poker games, to which he invited various Hollywood stars.

If they told you that in addition to playing the best Spider-man on the big screen, Tobey Maguire was the mastermind behind underground poker games in Hollywood that brought him great economic income, Would they believe the story? Well, recently a book tells us that this is a reality.

The Billion Dollar Hollywood: The A-List Kingpin and the Poker Ring that Brought Down Tinseltown, is the most recent book of Houston Curtis, former television producer, screenwriter, and letter expert, who in the aforementioned work revealed that together with Tobey Maguire organized a series of underground poker games, from which both benefited financially, but How did all this start?

First act:

According to a preview of the book published by New York Post (via El Mundo), this story worthy of a movie would begin in 2005, when Houston Curtis Y Tobey Maguire They decided to organize a poker game with their closest friends and millionaires, from which they would seek to win as much money as possible from the selected participants.

Among the victims were names like those of Ben affleck or Matt Damon, director Nick cassavetes (The Notebook), the filmmaker Todd Phillips (Joker), and to the founder of Cirque du Solei: Guy Laliberté.

According to the brief, the clandestine games would have developed between 2005 and 2009, and initially took place in the house of Tobey Maguire, However, the actor’s mania for keeping everything clean forced the games to move to a nightclub called The Viper Room.

Houston Curtis he relates that during those 4 years he won $ 15 million, and revealed that one night Matt Damon lost 50 thousand dollars, While Ben affleck He reached the point of running out of cash and had to write a check to cover his losses later, however the writer reveals that the biggest loser was Guy Laliberté, who on his first night made him win 250 thousand dollars.

Despite the above, it is narrated in the aforementioned book that the founder of the Cirque du solei he did not bother with the defeat, because after it he invited the entire table that played poker to fly with him until Hawaii.

According Houston Curtis, Tobey Maguire He was in charge of recruiting celebrities to participate in poker games, which supposedly left him a profit of $ 40 million, and where he was supported by his ex-wife Jen Meyer, and your friend Leonardo Dicaprio: who helped him cover his losses and with whom the Spider-Man actor shared the profits.

As I finish all?

After the above, a question remains in the air: if it was such a profitable business, why did they stop carrying out it? Well it all started with Molly bloom, a former high-level skater who was hired by Houston Curtis to serve drinks to participants in poker games.

Curiously, it is said in the book that Tobey Maguire tried to manipulate her into receiving less tips, however Molly bloom ignored her and became the leader of illegal gambling in The Viper Room, and for this reason in 2009 the police would initiate an investigation against him, which in 2011 would cause all his assets to be confiscated after a raid by the FBI.

In 2013 and together with 30 more people, Molly bloom She would be arrested in New York and charged with having gotten rich organizing illegal games. She faced the risk of being sentenced to five years in prison, however she reached an agreement with the authorities in which she would only have to pay a fine and be granted probation.

After getting out of jail Molly bloom wrote a book recounting his experience, which would be adapted to the big screen in 2017 under the name Molly’s Game, and it would have a script of Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and the role of Jessica chastain.

What do those involved say?

Supposedly what happened with Molly in 2009 it would scare Tobey Maguire Y Houston Curtis, although the latter affirms that Molly It was nothing more than his waitress, and that he left the game for a while because he began to lose money, suffered health problems and his wife left him, so the actor of Spider-man had to lend him 600 thousand dollars that should be paid with interest and profit percentages.

Nowadays Houston Curtis claims to have overcome his problems and ensures that he continues to play, while Tobey Maguire He has not declared anything about it.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what do you think?