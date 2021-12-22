to highlight Sebastián Córdova, Carlos Reinoso fell to Álvaro Fidalgo

Decisions of Santiago Solarievidently generated a crack in the environment of the Eagles of America. Not only in the fans who still argue whether the Indiecito should have continued or not, but in those who understand more technical and tactical issues, such as the legend of the Azulcrema Carlos Reinoso, which continues to support Sebastian Cordova, at the very moment when the steering wheel is in the eye of the storm for having landed in the UANL Tigers.

And in that eagerness to emphasize that the coach was the one who had to do with the non-continuity of the steering wheel born in Aguascalientes, this time he threw a stick at Alvaro Fidalgo which, it is worth remembering, was one of the elements that the Argentine asked the board of directors at the beginning of the year, to know him from his stage in the Real Madrid Castilla.

“Soccer is of taste, I find more technical and soccer conditions for Sebastian Cordova what to Alvaro Fidalgo like a hitch, but Fidalgo play like a mixed steering wheel “, He launched Carlos Reinoso in the interview he gave to the RÉCORD newspaper, as a result of the decisions he made Santiago Solari based on choosing between the European and the now player of Tigers.

But that was not all. The Chilean, in addition, to make clear what his thinking is about the game of Alvaro Fidalgo, he added: “Suddenly he plays on the outside, runs a lot, makes a great effort, but makes very few passes on goal already Solari he loves “. However, to close, he indicated: “The boy has all the confidence of the technician and that is worth a lot”.

Carlos Reinoso considered the position in which Diego Valdés should play

Carlos Reinoso gave his opinion of the position in which Diego Valdes should be designed so that Santiago Solari Y the Eagles of America have better results: “Let’s hope it goes very well, because by doing well Valdes it will go well for everyone America and you will have a better chance of being a champion. What for thousands is unknown is where he will play. Usually sir Solari he plays with a forward and, if he plays behind that forward, I think he will have a good chance of doing very well ”.