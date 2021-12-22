‘Titanic’, 24 years of the film that made the entire ‘Avatar’ universe possible

When Titanic, by James Cameron, released in 1997 caused a very unusual stir in the cinema. The film, a project long cherished by James Cameron, surprised by its mix of genres and its spectacularity. With an unusually far-reaching take on classic romance and disaster stories, he dazzled audiences and critics alike.

On the one hand, it was a triumph for Cameron in his intention to bring to the screen a film that challenged the skepticism of the studios. On the other, he demonstrated the director’s ability to tell meaningful stories even on stages intended to dazzle the audience. Cameron made it clear even before its premiere: he wanted to show a tragedy from an untraditional point of view. And he did so using state-of-the-art technology and with a very clear awareness of the impact that his proposal would have.

He was not wrong. The story of one of the most tragic nautical events became a pop culture landmark. But also in something else: a new way of understanding commercial cinema. Cameron bet high to a monumental project that could have devastated his career. Also for a film that during its filming faced all kinds of problems and was branded a disaster by early critics. But the lesson of Titanic He made something clear for the filmmaker: his ability to create was above the studio’s fear of failure. A point that Cameron insisted on during the complicated filming of the film.

Through an ocean of trouble with Titanic

Titanic it was a solo project. One of formidable audacity that required Cameron to push himself to the limit to finish. After all, it was a production that seemed doomed. Led by two virtually unknown actors whose filmography spanned independent projects, it was also a mystery. Was it a love story? A disaster one? The press of the time speculated that this time Cameron had gone too far at the time of clarifying his filmic intentions. With a 200 million budget, Titanic it was a movie monster that had to raise an almost impossible amount to be profitable.

The point was a tough one for 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, and Lightstorm Entertainment. Specifically, when filming turned into a logistical nightmare. Disasters include a wrecked set, actors with colds, and even kidney infections from extreme filming. It was rumored that Kate Winslet thought about resigning and that Leonardo Di Caprio confronted Cameron in a rude discussion. Most executives feared that the loss of one of the two actors would mean re-recordings and even a rethinking of the story. Which exponentially inflated costs and could doom the entire project to failure. The fear increased when the confrontations on the set escalated and Cameron himself threatened to leave. “Everything and go your way”.

Finally, in 2009, he had a rival. And it was another Cameron movie: Avatar was the only one able to beat Titanic on your own ground

But somehow, everything came to fruition and for its premiere Titanic it became an iconic film of astonishing power to captivate. The reason is more than evident. The romantic epic in the style of the great Hollywood classics was mixed with a disaster movie orchestrated with style and intelligence. The result was a colossal movie. Turned into an unprecedented box office success, it proved Cameron’s vision to be spot on. With its script of singular almost nostalgic power and its accent on melodrama, Titanic captivated audiences in a number of different ways. And that made it a significant pop culture event.

Later, the figures spoke for themselves. According to Box Office Mojo, Titanic raised an incredible $ 2,196,043,167 from around the world. An unbeatable record that was doubted could be beaten. For twelve years, no film could come close to its commercial value, its increasingly robust and shocking success. Finally, in 2009, he had a rival. And it was another Cameron movie: Avatar was the only one able to beat Titanic on your own ground.

A blue world and other versions of beauty

Avatar arrived at the cinema in December 2009 and was of course an accurate reflection of what had been Titanic. However, it was also a project that encompassed new places and that Cameron created from the experience of his previous success. This time, the love story was part of a whole more daring fabric. And in fact, it is dwarfed by special effects and visuals that wowed the audience. Avatar lacked the romantic spirit of Titanicbut he had a considerable drive for amazement.

Yes Titanic had made the audience cry and tied the audience to a full-scale tragedy, Avatar took them to another planet

From the immersive experience to motion capture at an unknown level, the film was a show that had to be seen in theaters. And James Cameron played with the idea until he created a film that relied on projection to build a peculiar idea about its power. More so, when Cameron used the power of 3D and IMAX to increase the visual power of his project. Yes Titanic had made the audience cry and tied the audience to a full-scale tragedy, Avatar took them to another planet. Both were versions of deep emotions that Cameron used in his story to create the perception of the magnificent.

So much Titanic What Avatar they were amazed by the construction of their own universe. Cameron worked in the context of both and made the experience with the former essentially inform the success of the latter. When Avatar dethroned Titanic As the highest grossing movie, it made one thing clear: the quality of his proposal to diversify themes under the same perception of the cinematographic as spectacle.

In the end, the greatest hits return

In December 2022, Avatar 2 it will finally make it to the movies. The universe will expand to five movies that Disney trusts without question. Production will approach the cost of a billion dollars. A milestone in the history of cinema and that also shows something else: so much Titanic What Avatar made the future possible. One that includes great productions with an amazing emotional point. Without a doubt, the greatest legacy of both films and their controversial, but daring director.