TikTok had more traffic than Google in 2021 (yes, you read that right)

Photo : KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Contributor ( Getty Images )

TikTok is truly unstoppable – the video-sharing platform surpassed Google to become the world’s most popular website, according to the web security and performance company’s 2021 internet traffic rankings Cloudflare.

TikTok appeared on Cloudflare’s top 10 sites list last year, ranking seventh in popularity behind .com. from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and Amazon. In 2021, the order of that list is largely unchanged: Amazon moved up one spot and switched positions with Netflix, but TikTok climbed to the top.

In a post, Cloudflare noted that comparing the numbers between the two years could yield potentially misleading results, as the service only selected data from September to December in 2020 (compared to 12 months counted in 2021). According to Cloudflare, TikTok peaked in the global traffic rankings on February 17, 2021, followed by a few more days in March and June, and then finally a more permanent stay at the top beginning in late August.

The popularity of the app has increased during the pandemic. While it initially attracted a teenage audience who was hell-bent on uploading dance videos and lip syncs, TikTok has since piqued the curiosity of users of all ages and demographics, who flock to the app for its cooking tricks. , memes, and spiritual content, to name just a few examples.

While Cloudflare only offers the raw data and declines to provide trend analysis, it seems telling that TikTok, still a newcomer, has shot to the top to beat Google.com and all of its ancillary services, including, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, News and others. It’s also noteworthy that TikTok, whose parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, is now the only non-US site to rank in the top 10.

TikTok’s rise in popularity hasn’t gone unnoticed among advertisers – on the same day that Cloudflare released its ranking list, the New York Times reported that retail stores now view the platform as the “holy grail of marketing” as they seek to reach Gen Z amid cable TV’s continuing decline in popularity. According to the Times, investing in ad space on TikTok appears to have been a safe bet, as the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has now been viewed more than 7 billion times on the app.

“The growth we’ve seen is insane,” Krishna Subramanian, founder of influencer marketing firm Captiv8, told the Times. “Brands have gone from testing TikTok to making it a budget line or creating dedicated campaigns specifically for TikTok.”