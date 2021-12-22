three flagships will be presented on December 28, this is their first official image

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the presentation of the Xiaomi 12 will be on December 28, but if that was not enough, now it advances important details of the event, for example that more than one device will arrive.

Three Xiaomi 12, but with an absent

The story is divided into several parts, all collected by the Telegram channel Xiaomiui. Shortly after the revelation of the presentation date, important Xiaomi executives such as Lei Jun, Lu Weibing and Wang Teng Thomas, “confirmed” on Weibo the naming scheme of the new flagships: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro.





Of these, the Xiaomi 12X stands out, a new member of the family and which is said to be a reduced-size model, but with all the power of its older brothers. In fact, previous leaks say that this model will reach the international market as Xiaomi 12 Mini.

Shortly after this reveal, another Xiaomi executive revealed, now on twitter, the first official image of two of the flagships from Xiaomi with flat screens and a small hole in the panel for the front camera.





It is not specified which are the models shown in the official Xiaomi poster, but they are believed to be the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, with similar design and differences only in the size of your screen.

In another image, the company confirms that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful chipset from the manufacturer. The Xiaomi 12X is not mentioned with this SoC, but the leaks say that this model will use a Snapdragon 870 chipset.





Despite all this information and the confirmation of three flagships, it is necessary to notice the absence of an important flagship: the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Of this model it is said that it will be the maximum representative of the family of banners, as the Mi 11 Ultra was, but more importantly it is that this would be the first smartphone to carry the Leica signature on its cameras, as part of the new alliance between Xiaomi and Leica.

All this indicates that perhaps this maximum model will arrive later in the year, and first we will meet only the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X already mentioned. Anyway, we will get rid of doubts in a week, on December 28 at the presentation of the new flagships from Xiaomi.