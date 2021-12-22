Three celebrity looks with track-soled boots that confirm that they are the footwear of the season

One of the trends in footwear of the season and that for many have become shoes joker of winter, are the boots of track sole.

Some ankle boots that a priori may seem like a somewhat rude footwear but that by dint of seeing them ad nauseam on catwalks, shops, street style and in celebrity looks have managed to sneak into the streets of the main fashion capitals with the particularity of their sole which is thick, serrated and even in some cases colors.

The track sole is present in various silhouettes such as the chunky bootsmountain, military or as an evolution of the Chelsea ankle boots. And it is that one of its fundamental characteristics for which the name comes is because of the great traction of this type of soles to the ground. A very recognizable footwear for its particularity and that in order to know its origins we have to go back to the beginning of 2019, when boots with a track sole were beginning to be seen in an incipient way on the catwalks.

However, this autumn-winter has been when they have experienced a boom among fashionistas to the point of seeing them in many of the daily street looks. Here are some examples of how to wear track sole boots according to the street style looks of some of the celebrities who know the most about fashion.

Look with Olivia Palermo’s track sole boots

Olivia Palermo with legging effect track sole boots in blackGtres

Olivia Palermo, a fashionista where they exist, showed us at the beginning of autumn some Chelsea boots with a black track sole and legging effect to stylize and compensate for the thick and serrated rubber typical of these footwear.

Look of Irina Shayk’s cream colored track sole boots

Irina Shayk with track-soled boots in cream color, one of the absolute trends of the seasonGtres

Irina Shayk She has always known very well to find the perfect boots for her everyday looks. If a few days ago we see her with some glove boots and a total look in black, her boots with a trend track floor in white and black sole are a 10 in style.