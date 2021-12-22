This is what the cast of A lying wife looks like

One of the great productions that marked the career of comedy actor Adam Sandler, was A fake wife, where it shares a screen with the multifaceted Jennifer Aniston.

The film hit the big screen in 2011 and from that moment on it became one of the favorites of millions of fans around the world.

The production tells the story of the successful doctor Danny maccabee, who is a plastic surgeon who is unlucky in love, but falls in love with a young woman so he turns to his assistant in order to impress her by posing as his wife.

In the end, he is left with Katherine, role played by Jennifer Aniston. Throughout the film you can enjoy the great acting talent that he has Adam Sandler to do romantic comedies.

The details of the popular movie

A fake wife It is inspired by the French work Fleur de Cactus 1969, which was a success at the time.

For this occasion Adam Sandler, was directed for the third time by the director Dennis Dugan, which resulted in a great movie starring the comedian and Jennifer Aniston.

The great cast that managed to reunite the tape

The film had as protagonists Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, but also had the talent and beauty of Nicole Kidman, the catwalk model Brooklyn decker and the musician Dave Mattews.

In more secondary roles were Rachel Dratch, Nick Swardson, Bailee Madison, and Griffin Gluck.

Ten years after its release, the film is still one of the favorites, so here are the photos of what the protagonists look like today.