This is the luxurious and exclusive Eiza González apartment in NY, it pays more than 100,000 pesos in rent!

Eiza Gonzalez continues to add success to her acting career and shine in Hollywood together with great movie stars, this would give you the opportunity to move to one of the most exclusive areas of Manhattan where you rent a luxurious Department details of which were given.

The Mexican actress has captured the eyes in the cinema thanks to his talent and beauty, began his career with the soap opera “Lola: Once upon a time” and is now emerging as one of the great promises of Hollywood with major projects on the doorstep.

It was recently revealed that the actress of “Godzilla vs. Kong”Lives in a luxurious apartment in New York for which it pays just over 172 thousand pesos in rent per month, in addition to having all kinds of services and unique spaces that even consider the comfort of the pets.

The apartment, noted The New York Post newspaper, is on the 56th floor of the famous tower Sky, located in El Barrio Hell’s Kitchen where other stars of music and the seventh art have also lived such as Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds, and Jerry Seinfeld.

This is the department of Eiza González

Each of the apartments has two bedrooms and two luxury bathrooms, as well as a kitchen with an Italian design artisan that includes European appliances, details the newspaper The New York Post.

It has windows that go from floor to ceiling with impressive views of the entire city, where some of the best restaurants and theaters that witness the presence of other Hollywood stars.

Although the most impressive are the comforts and spaces that the building offers its tenants, as it has a special laundry service; in addition, a billiard room, cafeteria and gym.

As if that were not enough, those who reside in the building have access to a basketball court, indoor pool, private park and spa for both themselves and their pets.

