This is the change that will return the Samsung Galaxy S22 to the most premium cut

Samsung does not trust the ‘glasstic’ and will recover tempered glass for all models of the Galaxy S22 family: a ‘flagship phone’ has to be and also look like it.

The arrival of the new ones is coming Samsung Galaxy S22 to the market, and as the South Korean giant has always shown absolutely unable to keep a secret, the truth is that we already know practically all the details of their next flagship phones.

At least, we think we know them, because leaks can never be trusted one hundred percent no matter how reliable they are, like this new detail that the popular leaker @UniverseIce anticipated us, talking about that turning point that Samsung is looking for with their new Galaxy S22, which will return to the forefront and cut more premium with a major change in materials and that rumored approach of the _Ultra model to what we would expect from a Galaxy Note.

So, now you can say goodbye to that composite material that Samsung had invented under the nickname of ‘glasstic’, and is that polyester and fiberglass will make room back for tempered glass on all Galaxy S22 models, including the cheapest ones.

It is a return to the origins that was expected, because no matter how good touch and lightness the ‘glasstic’ to the Galaxy S21 the truth is that That plastic feel can’t be afforded by a flagship either from Samsung or any other manufacturer.

There is a definite answer about the rear cover material of Galaxy S22 series:

Samsung abandons the ‘glasstic’ and all the initial models of the Galaxy S22, with the exception of the Fan Edition, will again receive a tempered glass back that guarantees the most ‘premium’ experience.

Samsung Galaxy S22, everything that is known so far

As they tell us, it is possible that only the models Fan edition repeat with ‘glasstic’, leaving for the versions of the Galaxy S22 a chemically tempered glass that should come from Corning, although we will see which generation of Gorilla Glass is chosen in each of the versions: Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra.

It also seems to be confirmed again that Reasonable resemblance between Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, turning the most advanced model of the S22 into a worthy heir to those Galaxy Note that apparently will never return to the Samsung catalog. Some now speak of a designation Galaxy S22 Note, or S22 Note Ultra …

Samsung Galaxy S22, leaked real photography

Since they have leaked real images of the prototypes of the Galaxy S22, as we also leave them here so that you can see that indeed the S22 and S22 + are continuists in design, except for that matte finish that would go back to glossy with touch of glass. For its part, it will be the Ultra model that modifies its lines to adapt to the Note style.

For my part, I have to admit that I like that Samsung did not want to maintain that strategy to build one less S22 premium than the others, well only this cost reduction as an objective does not justify make a top-of-the-range model with materials of questionable quality that may confuse the user.

Without a doubt, a ‘flagship phone’ has to be and look like it, or not?

