This is now the most watched Netflix movie of all time

(CNN) – Dwayne Johnson has reason to open his tequila and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most-watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant.

“Red Notice” generated 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, beating Sandra Bullock’s previous record for “Bird Box” in 2018 with 282 million viewing hours.

Currently, 50 percent of all Netflix subscribers worldwide have watched “Red Notice.”

The film broke the previous record in just 18 days, unlike “Bird Box”, which took 4 weeks.

The film, which stars Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, was produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and debuted on the streaming site earlier this month. It still remains in the top 10 movies on the platform in 94 countries, according to Netflix.

“Red Notice” tells the story of an FBI profiler played by Johnson, who must team up with the world’s greatest art thief [Reynolds] on a daring heist to catch the most wanted criminal played by Gadot.

The film also opened in theaters last weekend.