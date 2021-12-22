This is how the global premiere of ‘West Side’ was experienced, the new by Steven Spielberg

Steven spielberg presented his latest film ‘West Side’ from the city of New York, in a global premiere that brought together much of the incredible talent who participates in it.

The film is thus prepared with a great premiere that will take place next Thursday, December 9 in all movie theaters.

In addition to the presence of director and producer Spielberg, the cast composed of Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andreìs Rivera, Rita Moreno (Executive Producer) and Rachel Zegler it also surprised the press.

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.

‘Love without barriers’, as it was titled in Spanish to ‘West Side’ is a story featuring the screenplay by the Pulitzer Prize Winner and Tony Award winner. Tony kushner. The film tells the classic tale of rivalries and youth love in New York City, 1957.

Rita Moreno and Steven Spielberg. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.

To develop the amazing musical story, Spielberg assembled a great team of talented Broadway and Hollywood professionals. ‘West Side’ is a film adaptation of the musical Broadway original from 1957, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Ansel Elgort. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.

After consecrating himself as one of the most important directors of his generation with ribbons like ‘ET’ or ‘Jaws’, Steven Spielberg ventures into a peculiar genre for materialize on the screen this story that continues to fall in love in our days.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios.

Among its cast, talent overflows; Ansel Elgot and Rachel Zegler, make up the leading couple that will do anything for keep your love pure at the cost of your adversities.

There is little left for the big theatrical release Not to be missed!

