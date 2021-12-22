This is how Suri is at 15, the only daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes They were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood in the 2000s and as a result of that relationship, Suri was born, the only daughter they had in common. She was born on April 18, 2006 but only six years later her parents separated.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Source: instagram @suricruise_sc

Nowadays Suri He is 15 years old and in his teens. He does not maintain contact with his father, Tom cruise, due to the actor’s devotion to Scientology. This same affected her partner and was one of the reasons why she separated from her mother, apparently the young woman is used to it and does not feel that absence.

