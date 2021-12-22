This is how Suri is at 15, the only daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes They were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood in the 2000s and as a result of that relationship, Suri was born, the only daughter they had in common. She was born on April 18, 2006 but only six years later her parents separated.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Source: instagram @suricruise_sc

Nowadays Suri He is 15 years old and in his teens. He does not maintain contact with his father, Tom cruise, due to the actor’s devotion to Scientology. This same affected her partner and was one of the reasons why she separated from her mother, apparently the young woman is used to it and does not feel that absence.

Suri as a child. Source: instagram @suricruise_sc

Suri is very attached to her mother Katie holmes and together they live in New York, on more than one occasion they have been seen walking together through the streets of New York. The teenager inherited the beauty and charisma of her parents, has a special taste for fashion and is considered an influencer at her young age.

Suri Cruise. Source: instagram @suricruise_sc

Suri cruise She studies at the prestigious Colegio Avenues school, where the tuition is over 40 thousand dollars and she has a direct pass to any of the universities in the region, depending on what the adolescent wants for her future, we will have to wait to see if she connects with the artistic world like their parents or not.

Suri Cruise. Source: instagram @suricruise_sc

Suri cruise She is the youngest daughter of Tom Cruise, it is worth remembering that the actor adopted two children with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman called Isabella and Connor, who today are 28 and 26 years old, the woman is an artistic and textile entrepreneur while the young man works as a DJ and He is a fan of gastronomy.