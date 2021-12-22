This is how Pegasus hacked the iPhone, they didn’t even need us to touch the screen | Technology

Google has explained how the spyware that has kept the community in suspense for so long worked on iPhones.

NSO is the company that created Pegasus. This spyware has been used to hack and compromise the accounts of multiple devices this year. Now Google has made a publication in which it has explained how the Israeli company hacked iPhones.

Until now, it was not known the operation or the process they had used. No strange type of permission had been given or any exploit that took advantage of the keystrokes on the screen had been used, but they didn’t need it.

The company NSO would have created a clickless exploit technology and sold it. The owner of the phone would not need to click on any link to start the phishingit would just happen.

No need for clicks, the attack is directed at a specific person. No need to send a message as it works in the background. According to Google “NSO sells similar zero-click capabilities targeting Android devices“.

The computer giant assures that “It is a weapon against which there is no defense“Any user with an AppleID can be attacked and there will be no possibility to protect themselves. Spyware I would use iMessage GIFs to hack phones.

NSO in the spotlight

The United States has a blacklist of countries and companies among which NSO stands out. To have created Pegasus and to attack American telephones has not liked in the government.

It’s known that have sold the software to foreign powers that they would use it for evil motives. The company has become a powerful enemy.

Regardless, Apple users shouldn’t worry. The apple company worked on the problem and was able to release an update on iOS that would have rendered the malicious program unusable.

If mobiles can already be hacked without links or clicks, no phone is safe. Let’s hope that this new type of attack from companies is anticipated, so that we are all safer.