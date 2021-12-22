They reveal how much Eiza González pays in rent for her luxurious apartment in New York – NV News

Eiza González has been living permanently in the United States for some years, however, In September 2021, the actress began living in one of the most exclusive buildings in Manhattan.

According to the American newspaper The New York Post, Eiza González pays a monthly rent of $ 8,300 for a luxury apartment on the 56th floor of the ‘Sky’ building. The opulent residence is located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood which is famous for being home to the best theaters and restaurants in the city.

In national currency, the cost of the rent of the department amounts to 174 thousand pesos per month which cover all the services that the building, designed by the Rockwell Group, offers its tenants. The newspaper The New York Post He explained that the apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, apart from wide views of the city.

Interior features include floor to ceiling windows oak floors and natural color palettes. For its part, the kitchen has an Italian artisan design and includes European appliances; the bathrooms are tiled with rain showers. They also have exclusive laundry service.

However, the most luxurious characteristics of the actress’s current residence lie in the comforts that the building has at the service of its tenants since It features an indoor pool and two more zero-edge outdoor pools, a billiard lounge and cafeteria, a fitness center, a spa club, a basketball court, a private park, and a pet spa.

The 71-story building is located in the heart of Midtown West in the renowned Hell’s Kitchen district which has a long and great history of having hosted artists and art organizations in its streets and residences, apart is known to be a focal point of gay culture in New York.

Initially, Hell’s Kitchen was populated by working class Italian and Irish immigrants. At that time warehouses, commercial warehouses and blocks of buildings with a continuous facade were abundant in its streets. Many Broadway movies and musicals have brought this story to light, including The Godfather.

However, the low prices of Hell’s Kitchen properties, the proximity to Broadway theaters and the famous Actors Studio by Lee Strasberg -Marilyn Monroe’s teacher among other stars-, turned the neighborhood into the home of aspiring actors, among which stand out, Burt reynolds, Charlton heston, James dean, Madonna, Jerry seinfeld Y Sylvester Stallone.

