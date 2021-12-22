They find the fossil of a millipede of more than 2.5 meters that lived 100 million years before the dinosaurs

The largest fossil of a giant millipede, from about 326 million years ago, has been found on a beach in northern England. The finding revealed that it is the largest invertebrate animal ever, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the Geological Society.

The remains discovered by British paleontologists in 2018 on a Northumberland beach correspond to ‘Arthropleura’, a giant millipede that inhabited our planet more than 100 million years before the age of dinosaurs, picks up a statement in EurekAlert of the University of Cambridge.

According to the study’s lead author, Dr. Neil Davies, it was a “serendipitous” finding. It happened when a large block of sandstone fell from a cliff and a paleontologist passing by saw the fossil that had been exposed.

According to scientists, the living animal could have reached about 2.63 meters long and 55 centimeters wide, weighing about 50 kilograms. It is the largest fossil of ‘Arthropleura’ ever found of the three that are known.

Previously, researchers had attributed the large size of this animal to a spike in atmospheric oxygen during the late Carboniferous and Permian periods. However, because the new fossil came from rocks deposited before this peak, oxygen might not be the only explanation, scientists say.