They discover a system to hack metal detectors

Image : VALERY HACHE / AFP (Getty Images)

A group of researchers he has discovered up 9 software vulnerabilities in a fairly well known metal detector . If an attacker takes advantage of these flaws security could disconnect the detector , read your data or alter any of its functionalities , according reveals a research.

The product in question is a detector Of the brand Garrett, a well-known manufacturer of metal detectors based in the United States and that exports its material to much of the world as they explain well in his web page. In other words, their products are practically everywhere.

Unfortunately, according to researchers from Cisco Talos, the iC module what do you use Garrett is causing trouble . Is part , which provides network connectivity to two of the detectors most popular of the company (the Garrett PD 6500i and the Garrett MZ 6100), basically acts as a control center for the person who operates the detector: using a computer laptop or other interface, an operator can use this module to remotely control the detector, as well as its “Monitoring Y real-time diagnosis ”, as indicated the product website.

In a post published this Tuesday, Talos researchers said the module’s vulnerabilities iC they could allow someone to hack specific metal detectors, unplug them, run code on them and generally do whatever you want .

“An attacker could manipulate this module to monitor remotely statistics d the metal detector, such as how many times jump the alarm or how much s people have been through it ”The researchers write. “They could also make configuration changes, such as altering the sensitivity level of a device, potentially posing a safety risk for users who rely on these metal detectors.”

Bottom line: these are bad news . In general terms, a No one is particularly amused at ever having to go through a metal detector. But, if you’re going to have to pass one , unless it works, no ? Although there do not seem many scenarios in which an attacker is going to take the hassle of hacking such a device , it is important that this type of security systems that we install in vital places like airports or government agencies function properly .

Fortunately, Talos says that users of these devices can compensate for this failure by updating your iC modules to your last version . Cisco apparently communicated are vulnerabilities to Garrett in August and the supplier corrected its bugs last December 13, they explain from Talos.