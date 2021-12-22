They discover a baby dinosaur perfectly preserved inside its egg

The embryo was buried 66 million years ago when it was about to hatch and is one of the best-preserved fossils of a baby dinosaur.

About 66 million years ago, a baby dinosaur was about to hatch when the egg was buried in unknown circumstances, frustrating its birth. Since then, the egg has remained buried in a late Cretaceous fossil deposit located in Ganzhou, southern China, preserving one of the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossils never discovered, until now.

Although the original find occurred in 2000 while the Yingliang Group mining company was working in the area, it was not until 15 years later, during the construction of the Yingliang Museum of Natural History, that the personnel classifying the fossils became aware of its existence. from a series of bones poking through a crack from the egg.

“Dinosaur embryos are the rarest fossils and most of them are incomplete, with dislocated bones. We are very excited about the discovery of ‘Baby Yingliang’ – it is preserved in Excellent Condition and it will help us answer many questions about dinosaur growth and reproduction, ”says Fion Waisum Ma, a doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham and author of the study.

After analyzing the shell, the team led by Lida Xing, lead author from the China University of Geosciences in Beijing, revealed that it is an embryo of ovirraptorosaur, a group of dinosaurs with feathers and beaks similar to those of modern birds, which inhabited the Earth between 130 and 66 million years ago.

Details published this week in iScience, reveal an unprecedented position in flightless dinosaur embryos and a number of characteristics that add to the growing evidence that modern birds are direct descendants of the theropods that lived more than 66 million years ago.

The head of the embryo (27 centimeters long from tip to tip) is located near the lower part of the body, with the legs open to each side and the back completely curved inwards, backed by a hole that housed an air sac during its incubation inside the egg, 17 centimeters long and with an elongated shape, like a pill.

Far from being unknown characteristics, these are common behaviors in contemporary birds, visible in any chicken embryo.

“This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen. This small prenatal dinosaur looks like a bird nestled in its egg, further proof that many characteristic features of today’s birds evolved for the first time in their dinosaur ancestors, ‘explains Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh and part of the research team.

Comparison of the baby dinosaur posture with contemporary birds suggests that dinosaurs also carried out the process known as reattachment, where the adoption of a series of specific postures within the egg and commanded by the central nervous system it is essential for a successful hatching.

