They are the Hondurans who are among the 100 most influential in Time magazine

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.-Honduran women Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant They are on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

“Indyra mendoza and Claudia Spellmant, as LGBTQ + activists and women, spent years working to demand justice for Vicky Hernández, bravely pushing back a discriminatory society that has repeatedly put their lives at risk. Our Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights legal team joined them in this search for justice, “says the US magazine in relation to the catrachas known for their work with the community.

And is that after years of struggle, finally in June the Inter-American Court not only “held the state of Honduras responsible for the death of Vicky, but also issued new protections for LGBTQ + people throughout Latin America.”

“Indyra and Claudia understand well that the fight has not ended and they have committed to continue pressing for the rights of their communities. The world must follow their example,” says the publication about the catrachas that today have put their face before him. world.

Others on the list

The list, which has been drawn up since 1999, includes personalities from different fields, from sports to entertainment and politics.

In this edition are present the businessmen Elon Musk, Tim Cook; also Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mario Draghi, Nayib Bukele, among others, from the world of politics.

While in entertainment stand out Kate Winslet, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, Scarlett Johansson, Steven Yeun, among others.

It should be said that the protagonists of this list are Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle.