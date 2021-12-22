These are the series’ best Christmas specials – Spoiler Time

The holiday season, especially ChristmasIt is a great time to enjoy with the family and also to reestablish our own traditions, in all senses and spaces, also in the world of series. These productions have their Christmas episodes, giving us in many cases great specials of Christmas. In this article we leave you with the best Christmas specials that television has given us throughout the decades.

one The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)

This is a special case, since at first until George lucas He hated this special, but for fans it became a cult special. And not only because of having a lot of cameos from the main cast but because it is seen for the first time to Boba fett. 🙂

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3-Df7ROAxA

two A Flintstones Christmas Carol (1994)

The Christmas special of The Flintstones aired in 1977. We emphasize that this TV movie is the adaptation of A Christmas carol from Dickens. Peter greets somewhat familiar ghosts …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJi7IIpANHA

3 A Very Murray Christmas (2015)

This special of Netflix brings us to Bill murray as the host, led again by Sofia Coppola. The visits of many celebrities such as George Clooney or Miley Cyrus, and also their GREAT music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W4RhZzNBMA

4 Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (2020)

In a strange year the queen of the Christmas, Mariah Carey, made this special for Apple TV +. Mariah beside Ariana Grande Y Jennifer hudson were in charge of saving the Christmas with a lot of music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA7GxpLH_5A

5 Shrek the Halls (2007)

The franchise of Shrek also has a special of Christmas. Shrek he tries to get the holiday spirit from his family. The important thing about this production is that it featured the original voices of the film as Mike myers, Eddie murphy, Cameron Diaz Y Antonio Banderas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpytAHTmKXI

6 Happy Holidays with Bing and Frank (1957)

Christmas specials have always been in charge of being musical. Therefore, if we talk about television specials, we can’t not mention this one Sinatra. Why? Because Not only is it a compilation of Christmas songs with his voice, but he was also the director of this production. Epic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE658rsoBDY

7 A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

The one of Charlie brown beside Snoopy You can not miss. This was the first in a series of Christmas specials such as It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown (1992), Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales (2002) Y I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003). We remember this one over the others for its Christmas tree.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZps_Lkeubg

8 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)

Dolly parton, Christmas and the mythical Debbie allen at the address. How can we not highlight it? Although his story is not very different from other Christmas, Dolly parton makes for a great story. Won two Emmys. Available in Netflix, really worth it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5anWrBFPmY

9 A Muppet Family Christmas (1987)

If we talk about television specials, we cannot forget the version of Dickens for the Muppets. A special of the great Jim Henson that fused actors and puppets. Of course, we keep it in a special place in our hearts. 🙂