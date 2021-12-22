these are the January premieres on Star + for Mexico

Disney has already released the premieres of Star + in January, highlighting the last season of ‘This is Us’ and the premiere of ‘Hit Monkey’, the new Marvel animated series that originally would have a simultaneous launch with the United States, but was delayed to launch the full season.





Exclusive season premieres of Star + in Mexico

This is Us (sixth season)

The drama series that has conquered the hearts of all, returns with its sixth and final season to close an unforgettable story. Written and produced by Dan Fogelman (“Crazy, Stupid, Love”), “This is Us” follows the story of the Pearson family for decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as a young couple of parents in The 1980s, to the adulthood of triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in search of love and fulfillment in the present.

Premiere: January 6th (one new episode per week)

New Amsterdam (three season)

The maverick Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses return at a time of the highest present. Max and his team’s dedication to rebuilding the disastrous healthcare system will be put to the test amid the extreme and harrowing hardships of a global pandemic. But these heroes of medicine do not care about the obstacles that are in their way.

Premiere: January 19

Breeders (second season)

In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally juggle their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, relationship problems, and the unenviable inconveniences of raising their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally’s father, Michael, appears at the door of their house, the family takes care of a third child, but this one comes with luggage and opinions. Paul, Jackie, and Jim’s own parents are available to help, but their generation approaches parenting differently.

Premiere: January 5 (one new episode per week)

Original productions from Latin America for Star +

Insania (first season)

Starring Brazilian actresses and actors Carol Castro, Eucir de Souza, Rafael Losso, Rafaela Mandelli and Bella Camero, this thriller filmed in Brazil and made by Intro Pictures follows the story of Paula, a scientific police officer who is interned in a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy. There, his mind wanders down shadowy and dubious paths, reaching the brink of insanity, as he investigates the true motive for his hospitalization and unravels a terrifying conspiracy.

Premiere: 26 of January

Star + exclusive series and films

The Con (first season)

“The Con” follows the disturbing stories of people fooled by claims and promises that turned out too good to be true, from identity fraud and deceptive romance to the high-profile college admissions scandal and the Fyre Festival. The series reveals how the victims were deceived and the cost of their false confidence – emotional and financial. With interviews with key people, including victims and witnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.

Premiere: January 5

The Premise (first season)

BJ Novak’s new anthology series dives into stories of individuals facing moral issues in unprecedented times. Each episode is hosted by Novak alongside a roster of new generation stars and talents, and explores the most contested themes of the modern era: gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, networking. social. No subject is prohibited. With an original tone for the new age, “The Premise” combines provocative concepts with an inquisitive philosophical spirit, uniting bold comedic ideas with even more daring dramatic performances.

Premiere: 12th of January

The last duel

From visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, an intriguing and fascinating story set in 16th century France about a courageous woman who is willing to risk her life in the service of the truth. Based on a true story and starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, the film centers on Marguerite de Carrouges’ (Comer) accusation of being abused by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), her husband Jean’s friend from Carrouges (Matt Damon). To protect his pride and prove his wife’s accusation, de Carrouges asks to face Le Gris in a duel to the death. From that moment on, the three lives will hang by a thread since, if de Carrouges dies in this duel, Marguerite will be executed.

Premiere: January 19

Hit Monkey (first season)

A Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, sets out on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer killer.”

Premiere: 26 of January

New series on Star +

The Office (complete series)

Based on the British hit, this edgy Emmy® Award-winning comedy lays bare the lives of a group of people who work at a paper supply company. As they discuss their respective personal lives, these particular office workers share daily worries about layoffs, rivalries, and promotions, losing sight of office politics. With consistently hilarious humor and extremely subtle scripts, “The Office” has become a cult series, as heartbreaking as it is fun.

Premiere: January 26

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (complete series)

With episodes of half an hour, the longest running comedy on American television centers on four friends who own and operate a bar in South Philadelphia and try to maintain the balance of power between their businesses and their friendship. that each of them tends to get carried away solely by their personal interests, which leads to uncomfortable situations that threaten to deteriorate their personal relationships.

Premiere: 12th of January

More Star + premieres in Mexico