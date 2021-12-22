These are the couples that made fiction come true – El Financiero

Some of them met long before sharing the set, but most of them established a relationship that in principle was only destined to occur in fictionEither in television series or in movies. Although some of these couples are still together, others are just a memory in the memory of those who wanted that ‘love’ to become something real.

Chemistry? Being at the right time? It is not known. But nevertheless, from the filming romances were created that will go down in history. One of the most recent unions is that of the protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya, putting the Marvel universe on the radar for the simple reason that it also made something ‘happen’ between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield or, delaying a little more time, between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Next, we will tell you more about these couples.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

After the two signed a contract to be a couple in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming they were seen travel together and share fun moments, which ignited rumors of romance. Afterward, things cooled down a bit because she was romantically related to other of her castmates. Finally, In 2021, they confirmed their love to the world and were more permissive in sharing details of their private lives with photographs at the wedding of friends, when sending compliments or posing on the red carpets as something more than Peter Parker and MJ, Michelle Jones.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Who will give life to Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy they met in The Amazing Spider-Man, in 2010. Although they both had a partner at the time, they were single shortly after, so it didn’t seem like a bad idea to take the on-screen chemistry a little further. Their love was marked by their low profile being together for almost five years, although finally in 2015 the end of its story was announced.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

One of the most notorious romances in the Hollywood industry was the one starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as their relationship arose following the rumor of the actor’s infidelity towards his then wife, Jennifer Aniston, on the set of Mr and Mrs smith, 2005. What happened next was known to all: a controversial divorce, six children in common and … again a separation after 12 years.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

The adolescent love was portrayed by the couple that made up Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens within High School Musical, from Disney. That relationship went down in history, though their love in real life only lasted four years, between 2006 and 2010.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

The rumors that romantically linked Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes arose from his participation in The Place Beyond The Pines, in 2011. However, the confirmation was given in mid-2012 when they went to a red carpet together. A decade later they are still together, taking care of the privacy of their two daughters.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Filming of Habia una vez was the perfect pretext to forge a love story worthy of princess tales. Ginnifer Goodwin played Mary Margaret Blanchard, Snow White, and Josh Dallas played David Nolan, the prince. Afterwards, only time saw to it that they formed a family.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The movie Green Lantern was a box office failure, but not so much in the life of Ryan Reynolds, as he found in Blake Lively not only a castmate but a lifelong one whom he married in 2012, almost two years after filming. Currently they have become one of the most established couples.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Both actors met during the filming of the television series game of ThronesWell, while Harington played Jon Snow, she gave life to Ygritte. Although the outcome was different in fiction, in real life they celebrated their marriage and they welcomed a new member to their family.