These are Keanu Reeves’ favorite luxury brands

The premiere of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ aims to become another blockbuster in the cinemas of Mexico. The fourth installment of this saga -which has become a classic of modern fiction cinema, created by the Wachowski sisters – means returning to Neo on the big screen and with it to Keanu reeves interpreting it.

The hollywood actor, who has among his greatest successes the film series of John Wick, he leads a rather austere life, despite having a fortune valued by Forbes of 360 million dollars. And her generosity in helping and recognizing other people is known. For example, a few months ago he invited his team of stuntmen, made up of three members, to an elegant restaurant in Paris and there he gave each one a Custom Rolex Submarine.

That is in contrast to the fact that it is difficult to see him wearing big designer labels or sumptuous items, although sometimes he falls into temptation.

Passion for motorcycles

His weakness for motorcycles She is well known, for which she is frequently seen driving one of them. But the protagonist of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ not only does he collect them, others have his own brand called Arch Motorcycle, same that he founded in 2011.

Racing classics

In its garage there are not many ostentatious super sports cars that other celebrities have, in fact, it is not uncommon to capture Keanu Reeves traveling in the New York subway. Although it does have a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera 4, which he uses to attend motor racing events and classic races. He even went on a model of the German brand to buy his Christmas tree in 2021.

The new face

In 2019 the fashion house Saint Laurent selected him as his new ambassador. This meant changing her wardrobe to include different garments of this parisian label, wearing from leather jackets even elegant suits, mainly in black. Although his style is rather casual.

Measure the time

At the premiere of John wick 3 He wore a luxurious Swiss watch Carl F Bucherer, while during the premiere of the second part of this franchise – the actor from ‘Matrix Resurrections’– was wearing a model Patravi TravelTec II.

Keanu reeves He is not a lover of great luxuries, but he is a lover of speed, for that reason on different occasions he has tested cars of Ferrari.

