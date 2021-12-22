“There is a consensus that as an actress at 40 you have finished”

Nicole Kidman the heart of millions of fans and movie fans. The 54-year-old artist has been a part of more than 98 movies and series in a career spanning spans over 3 decades.

However, not everything has been rosy. This because the actress has confessed some of the difficult moments that he has lived in Hollywood because of his age.

Kidman noted that women older than 40 years are less likely to star in large productions. This is in addition to the criticism that other artists had already denounced about the labor iniquity in the seventh art.

Nicole Kidman confirmed that se has felt discriminated against because of her age in Hollywood. A statement that is unfortunately true and that is experienced by millions of women, in many aspects of life.

Nicole Kidman and discrimination against women over 40

The popular actress spoke on Dujour magazine about Being the ricardos, his new movie, but also of the obstacles that his successful career has had.

One of the most shocking revelations has to do with the Implied agreement of women over 40 may not star in big movies. A discrimination to which his male colleagues are not exposed.

It’s part of getting old and just looking at life. There is a consensus in the industry that, as an actress, at age 40, you are done. “ He started pointing at Nicole Kidman.

“I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘Your due date is past, but I’ve had times when you were rejected and the door closed on you. It’s definitely changing and moving«Added the actress.

Likewise, Kidman pointed out that to act you have to “have thick skin.” So much so that “I carefully choose the directors I work with. It’s not about being nice. It’s about deciding who I want to be the ship. Let them be there to help.







