The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are seen for the first time in official images

Here they are: these are the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro that will be presented on December 28 at an event held in China.

The new series Xiaomi 12 already has a filing date. It will be next December 28 when the Beijing firm will show the world for the first time the details of its new family of flagship phones for 2021, and with them, news such as the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, or the new version of your operating system, MIUI 13.

But Xiaomi has not wanted to make us wait until we can take a first look at its new generation of flagships, and has shared an image that shows us, for the first time, the final appearance of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Two different sizes for Xiaomi 12 series

As can be seen in the image shared by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 12 series will arrive in two different sizes. If we take into account the most recent leaks, we deduce that the Xiaomi 12 will be the smallest model of the family, by equipping a curved screen of 6.2 inches diagonal. The “Pro” model, on the other hand, will equip a larger panel, close to the 6.7 inch.

As for its aesthetics, there are not too many novelties or differences between them. We meet again a front surrounded by narrow margins where curves are the protagonists. Both panels are perforated to house a front camera, this time located in the upper central part of the screen.

These are the first 19 Xiaomi phones that are going to be updated to MIUI 13

The presentation of the new smartphones will be held on December 28 at 19:30 Beijing time – 12:30 in Spain. It is rumored with the possibility that Xiaomi also has prepared a third smartphone within this family, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. In addition, that same event will serve to introduce the world MIUI 13 with all its news, as well as the list of devices that will receive the update.

