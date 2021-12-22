The US Government has a huge secret reserve of bitcoin without even investing a dollar in the cryptocurrency

The country’s Marshals Service has so far seized and auctioned more than 185,000 Bitcoins, worth about $ 8.6 billion.

The United States Government has a huge reserve of bitcoin, yet it has not spent a single dollar to buy the cryptocurrency, but has acquired it during its fight against cybercrime in recent years: seizing and auctioning bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies from suspected scam companies, CNBC reported.

“In fiscal 2019, we had $ 700,000 worth of cryptocurrency seizures. In 2020, it was up to $ 137 million. And so far in 2021, we are in $ 1.2 billion“Jarod Koopman, director of the cybercrime unit of the US Internal Revenue Service, told the local media in August.

For years, the country has used crime-fighting tools to track and seize cryptographically constructed tokens, which were inherently designed to evade the law.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the main agency responsible for auctioning the government’s cryptocurrency holdings, has so far seized and auctioned more than 185,000 Bitcoins, worth about $ 8.6 billion.

The proceeds of cryptocurrency sales are typically placed in the Treasury Department Forfeiture Fund or the Justice Department Asset Forfeiture Fund. Once deposited in one of these two funds, Congress, for example, can revoke the money and use it for other projects.

However, experts point out that it is not easy to keep track of the money seized. “I don’t think there is any place that has all the cryptoasset that US Marshals Service agents are holding, much less the different states that may have confiscated cryptocurrencies. It’s a hodgepodge,” said Alex Lakatos, partner at the Mayer Brown Law Firm of Washington DC