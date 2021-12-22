The United States will investigate Tesla for video games in cars

Photo : AFP Contributor ( Getty Images )

Federal regulators in the United States want to know if the video game in Tesla cars it distracts drivers. In a statement sent to Gizmodo, the United States National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that it is launching a formal investigation into the company’s “Passenger Play” feature that some drivers have reportedly used to access games even when your vehicle is in motion.

The NHTSA said the preliminary assessment, first disclosed by Associated Press, will apply to all Tesla models created between 2017 and 2022, totaling around 580,000 vehicles in total. The research will assess the “driver distraction potential” of Passenger Play and evaluate scenarios in which a driver might interact with the feature.

The agency said it had already received a formal complaint related to the feature that they say has been accessible to drivers since December 2020. The Teslas could play a few games before that, but they were limited to while the car was parked.

Although “Passenger Play”, as the name suggests, is not intended for people behind the wheel, videos have appeared in Youtube that show drivers easily interacting with the system even when the vehicle is in motion. According to a recent report by New York Times, Tesla sent published an update during mid-2021 that added the games Lonely, Sky Force Reloaded Y The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise, all of which appear to be playable while the cars are in motion. Drivers are shown a warning when launching these games, but as of now there is nothing to stop them from ignoring them and playing anyway.

Tesla’s decision to continue to include in-car games and other entertainment such as video streaming comes despite the guidelines from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommending that manufacturers design systems so that drivers cannot use them to perform “inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving.”

The NHTSA investigation comes just two weeks after the agency told Gizmodo who was aware of the feature and has discussed it with Tesla. At the time, a NHTSA spokesperson said distraction-affected crashes are a top concern, adding that “The Vehicle Safety Act in the United States prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design flaws that pose unreasonable risks. for security”.

Tesla’s investment in entertainment systems is intertwined with the company’s stated ambition to create a vehicle that can one day drive itself and take advantage of time that would otherwise be stuck in traffic. Musk expanded this point earlier this year, stating that autonomous vehicle drivers will one day “watch movies, play games, use the internet” and do whatever else people want to do when they’re not supposed to be focused on preventing a mass of Accelerated metal collided with something.

But that level of carefree distraction only works on driverless systems of level 4 or higher, something that Tesla itself has had to to admit that their systems autopilot and full autonomous driving are not currently able to achieve. This point did not go unnoticed by NHTSA, which warned drivers to remain vigilant even in cars that use advanced driver assistance technologies.