the singer met Steven Spielberg and he gave her a gift

The singer revealed this interesting story and gave details of her meeting with the director. In what context was it and what was Spielberg’s gift?

Tini Stoessel She is one of the most popular Latin artists, so at 24 she is enjoying a great time, but she also works in another great facet of her, which is acting. We met her in 2012 when she played Violetta Castillo on the Disney Channel original series, Violetta, and from there he did nothing but grow and win fans. Her success led her to Hollywood, where she met Steven Spielberg.. Why did this meeting take place and what did the director give you?

The filmmaker, one of the greatest in the history of the industry, He is currently preparing to premiere his latest project: Amor sin barriers (West Side Story). It is a romantic musical that follows the confrontation of two New York street gangs, which is an adaptation of the Broadway play.

Tini she was invited to the tv show The Mammons Y There he surprised by confessing that he was very close to being part of the aforementioned film: “The film was West side story, and my mom tells me that I would be perfect for the character. The director was to be Steven spielberg, the best or one of the best in the world, and I went to the casting because my parents told me ‘Tinita, we trust you’“.

As we know, it did not turn out as expected: “It was a whole process of a year, for months they did not call me again, but I ended up doing like four castings in Los Angeles”. After related his meeting with Spielberg: “I was chatting with him. I got to know the studies and I was there with the guy. A divine, but I couldn’t talk about the nerve. I remember everything. He was very kind, respectful and loving. Of the best days of my life “.

Finally, he confessed that a month after her meeting Steven and staying out of the film, she received a gift from him: “I got a letter from Spielberg, I have all your words. I’m not going to read it, or could. It’s framed and everything“. West side story It began filming in mid-2019 and its premiere was scheduled for December 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic moved to Christmas 2021.